ROH superstar and former world champion Dalton Castle was the latest guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss the time he won ROH’s big prize from Cody Rhodes, and how he would have dropped it sooner due to a lingering back injury. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On winning the ROH world title from Cody Rhodes:

You kind of know months leading in and you get told a month ahead of time but you never want to check up on it because it’s pro wrestling and I assume every show I show up to, something is going to change. Until my music was playing that night, I wasn’t certain it was going down. I think I got wind of it maybe a month or two ahead.

Says he would have dropped the title sooner due to a back injury he was dealing with:

I was trying to get rid of it for a long time. I had a broken back that I was unaware of and it really started to take its toll on me during Supercard of Honor time. That’s when I started to feel the most pain I’ve had. I got to the point where I couldn’t get out of bed or couldn’t stand and do promos for more than like three minutes before having to take a break and kneel. I had horrible nerve problems. I tried to get rid of the belt but I got told, ‘that’s not the plan, we don’t want it off of you,’ so I fought through it and did everything I could to wrestle around it and defend the title every chance I got. I looked tough and felt a lot of pride, but what a stupid move.

