Dalton Castle is very grateful for Tony Khan.

The former ROH world champion spoke about his current boss during a recent interview with WrestleJoy, where he says that the world of pro wrestling is much better since Khan launched a major alternative product.

I think it might be clear, how much gratitude I have for him, not just in Ring of Honor, but wrestling, and… with AEW existing, the world of pro wrestling is better. There are so many jobs, and everyone gets to work, and the fans get to watch a million things.

Not only did Khan launch AEW, but he also bought and relaunched Ring of Honor, a move that made Castle and a lot of other ROH talents very happy.

When he bought Ring of Honor, the big question was, ‘Well, what’s he going to do with it?’ He could have just bought it and put it up on a streaming service and used all of the library, but he didn’t! We’re going for it! There’s a TV show, Honor Club is back and running, and it looks great! He’s keeping it alive! He’s putting more into it, and like, it’s gonna get big. It feels like it’s just going to get bigger and bigger, and that’s exciting!

Staying on the subject, Castle says Khan cares a great deal for the lineage of ROH, which is why familiar faces have constantly showed up.

Tony Khan cares a lot about the lineage and people who mean a lot to Ring of Honor, he’s bringing them in, there’s a lot of familiar faces. Not everybody got full time jobs, but they’re still in the ring, getting exposure, and people watching them. While also doing 4 other shows plus whatever sports teams and things he’s involved in. I don’t know how he does it all, but I’m so happy to be watching it, participating in it, and benefiting from it.

