Rapper Bad Bunny stole the show at WWE WrestleMania 37 with an outstanding performance in a tag team match. The Miz and John Morrison were defeated by Bunny and Priest.

In a video that was uploaded to WWE’s TikTok account, Priest discussed his initial feelings after learning that he would be teaming with the rap star:

“I remember when they asked me and they’re like, ‘So we’re going to pair you with Bad Bunny.’ And in my head I was like, you named a wrestler Bad Bunny? And then Hunter was like, ‘No, like the artist Bad Bunny!’ I was like ‘Oh, yeah, that makes sense.’”

