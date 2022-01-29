This past Wednesday’s AEW Beach Break saw the surprising debut of Danhausen, who showed up to put a curse on Adam Cole in his Unsanctioned matchup against Orange Cassidy. The debut is nearing one-million views on Youtube, something the Very Evil one is aware of. He writes on Twitter, “Danhausen’s @AEW debut is almost at a million views. Go watch it and get it to a million so then Danhausen gets 1 million human dollars.”

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page took to Twitter to comment on Sammy Guevara’s insane cutter from the ladder match against Cody Rhodes. The master of the cutter shares the clip and writes, “CRAZY. @sammyguevara literally taking the cutter to new heights.”