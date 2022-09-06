AEW star Daniel Garcia recently spoke with WKBW to hype up this week’s Dynamite from his hometown of Buffalo, where the JAS member will challenge Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship.

During the interview, Garcia discusses how special the show will be for him, reminiscing on the days when he wrestled in front of 75 people in Buffalo. Check out the full highlights from Garcia’s chat below.

Says he wants to Dynamite to have a large crowd:

“Hopefully we’re going to be in front of 10,000 people.”

Says wrestling in his hometown will be really special:

“It definitely feels like a culmination of a lot of things. Doing independent shows. I had my first ever match in Buffalo in front of like, 75 people… I won my first title in front of like 300 people at a fire hall in North Tonawanda… With this Buffalo show, I feel like a lot of those things I visualized are finally happening, so it’s going to be really special for me.”