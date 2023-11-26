Dante Martin is back.
The AEW star appeared on this evening’s edition of Collision from Pittsburgh, where he immediately reunited with his brother/tag partner, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti. Dante got injured at ROH Supercard of Honor back in April and had been sidelined ever since.
Dante Martin is back!!!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@ActionAndretti | @DariusMartin612 | @lucha_angel1 pic.twitter.com/Sj7dBPGPaU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2023
This confirms a report that was released on Thanksgiving that said that Dante was backstage at a recent AEW event and was nearing his return.