Dante Martin is back.

The AEW star appeared on this evening’s edition of Collision from Pittsburgh, where he immediately reunited with his brother/tag partner, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti. Dante got injured at ROH Supercard of Honor back in April and had been sidelined ever since.

This confirms a report that was released on Thanksgiving that said that Dante was backstage at a recent AEW event and was nearing his return.