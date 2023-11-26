“What’s up? WHAT’S UP?!”

R-Truth’s WWE return … THAT’S what’s up.

The popular WWE veteran made a surprise return in a brief cameo appearance during the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event on Saturday night.

During a backstage segment after the Women’s WarGames opener and before the WWE Intercontinental Championship bout in the second match of the evening, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and Alpha Academy were sitting around enjoying some Ruffles when in came Pretty Deadly calling them “crisps.”

This led to Otis and Pretty Deadly getting in a shouting match as to whether or not Ruffles should be called “chips” or “crisps.”

And then Lil Jimmy’s favorite wrestler appeared!

R-Truth popped up out of nowhere eating the chips/crisps and claimed when asked that he was there all along.

Check out video footage of R-Truth’s cameo appearance in the Ruffles sponsored backstage segment from WWE Survivor Series 2023 via the post embedded below courtesy of WWE’s official Twitter (X) page.