AEW superstar Darby Allin joined CBS Chicago to hype up this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view from the United Center in Chicago, where Allin will challenge Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship.

During the interview, Allin reveals that he is not at 100% due to his recent Coffin Match at last weekend’s All In event from Wembley Stadium.

I’m not 100%. We had a show in London, I really messed my spine up. I’m trying to take it easy before Sunday. My lower back is really banged up. At the show in Wembley, I jumped off the top rope and landed on a metal coffin on my lower spine.

Despite being banged up Allin promises to bring the fight to Luchasaurus, as he knows the 65-million-year old dinosaur is a much bigger adversary.

Luchasaurus, he’s a huge dude. I think a lot of it has to do with where I’m willing to go in that ring. A lot of people aren’t willing to go where I’m willing to go mentally. I can take a big butt kicking. When things are going, there are things I’m capable of that I believe nobody else is.

The latest card for AEW All Out can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)