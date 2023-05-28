Darby Allin is ready to turn some heads at tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Allin will be headlining the event against MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry in a 4-Way matchup, with MJF’s AEW world championship on the line. The skateboarding daredevil spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri from ET Canada to hype up the show and discuss his confidence going in.

At one time, when AEW first started, I probably would have thought I wasn’t ready for that. I thought I didn’t have the confidence within me. But now, dude, I’m laser focused. I know exactly who Darby Allin is and where I’m going. I’m going to the main event of ‘Double or Nothing. I don’t even think about how all these legendary people are on before me. I know what I’m capable of and what I’m capable of is main evening that pay-per-view.

He later discusses how he found his footing with a television audience, citing his AEW debut against Cody Rhodes as a key factor.

It was set up so well from the very beginning to debut against Cody Rhodes. It was such an amazing debut. But when TV starts, you’re trying to find your ground with a national audience and who you connect to. Do you know what really helped? It was my mindset outside of the ring. That helped the most because there is only so much I can do on an episode of ‘Dynamite’ when you’re given 10 or 15 minutes to win people over. When I started doing stuff outside of the ring, it started giving me confidence. Who I was able to connect to outside of the ring.

Elsewhere in the interview, Allin spoke about his relationship with The Icon Sting and why he doesn’t ever wish to wrestle his longtime tag partner. You can read about that here.