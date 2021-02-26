IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast to discuss a number of topics, including the Virtuosa’s COVID-19 experience, and how she wants to team with Karen Q, Britt Baker, and Chelsea Green to battle WWE’s Four Horsewomen (Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Bayely, Becky Lynch) in a dream tag match. Highlights are below.

Her experience with COVID:

I was one of the lucky people that had no symptoms, and I had been tested three or four times before my test came back positive so, as big a shock to me as it was to everyone when I said it of like, I didn’t feel any different, I didn’t feel sick and I was completely fine until I was positive and then I was like, ‘Oh crap, we have to start this quarantine process’ and my boyfriend [Steve Cutler] and I really tried to — once we found out we had been exposed, try to get tested as much as possible and then once we were unfortunately positive, stay home and do everything we could to not continue spreading the virus and do quarantine and there’s so many different outcomes for it, there’s so many different things floating around that we really tried to get as much information as we could [about] what a quarantine is without symptoms. Is it seven days? Is it ten days? Is it the 14 days? And what do we do to make sure that when we go back to the real world and we’re healthy and we’re not spreading anymore, you know?

Says her dream match would be to tag against the four-horsewomen:

I feel it’s a cliché answer but I also feel like each of us individually have a dream match with these people so I feel like us four versus The Four Horsewomen, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Becky [Lynch]. Those four, I think we each would like to wrestle one day. If that opportunity presented itself, it would be a dream match for us so I’m gonna go with — whether that’s cliché or not, that’s my answer. Me, Britt [Baker], Chelsea [Green] and Karen [Q] versus The Four Horsewomen.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)