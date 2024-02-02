Deonnna Purrazzo breaks down the differences between AEW and TNA.

The Virtuosa officially signed with AEW at the beginning of the year and already has her eyes set on Toni Storm and the women’s championship. During an interview on the Unrestricted podcast Purrazzo explains how AEW is so much larger in scale than TNA was, adding that it is an adjustment she will have to get used to.

I really just think it’s been the scale of the company. IMPACT was IMPACT when I was there, it’s officially TNA now. I don’t want to say it’s a skelton crew, but it is. Everyone has multiple jobs, we’re in smaller venues, there are smaller crowds. If I need to fix my travel, there’s one person that does that. If I need comp tickets for my family, there’s one person that does that and I think adjusting to not knowing who is what department and who to go to for whatever question I have, and just the scale of production here in AEW is such a difference for me.

Elsewhere in the interview, Purrazzo opened up about her decision to sign with AEW and revealed when she started speaking with Tony Khan about joining the company. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)