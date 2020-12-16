Disco Inferno did an interview with SportsKeeda to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the former WCW star discussed what he thinks is the biggest issue in WWE right now. Here is what he had to say:

They are ignoring things that are turning fans off of the product. It’s too cartoonish, right, which is the problem with professional wrestling today and it’s not just with WWE. When people turn on these shows, they’re hearing wrestling’s on, if you’re turning it on and watching Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, you’re like wow, this is interesting, this is pretty compelling stuff. But if you’re watching like Otis and The Miz and Morrison, you’re just saying this is goofy, cartoonish, fake, buddy cop movie acting stuff. This is like a B movie comedy, you know what I’m saying? It’s way too much of that on the shows. The shows today are splintered with four or five or six compelling things in nine hours of TV that we have, right? Everything else seems to be grounded in comedy or cartoonishness. And it’s like, the mix isn’t good. There’s too much of it. Theres not enough serious stuff.

Inferno thinks WWE can turn things around by taking their product seriously.