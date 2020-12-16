During his interview with Scott Fishman of Wrestling Inc, Johnny Gargano discussed Christmas traditions with his wife, Candice LeRae.

Here’s what the NXT North American Champion had to say:

We spend Thanksgiving with Candice’s family. I’m always with my family during Christmas. For some reason, I need that wintery sort of cold for Cleveland and Christmas time,” Gargano, who lives in Orlando. ” I always make sure I at least drive by. I don’t go in it. I drive by the ‘Christmas Story’ house because it’s located there. It’s been a Christmas Eve tradition. Candice is obviously very good at baking, so she bakes tons of cookies and does all that stuff as well. That is our Christmas Eve sort of thing,” he said. “Christmas Day it’s Candice and I sort of have a tradition where we don’t put the presents out beforehand. We wait until each other go to bed and then sneak out and put them out kind of like how Santa puts them out. That’s one of our things. I’m very excited for the next couple of weeks even though things are a bit different now. We’re going to make the best of it.

