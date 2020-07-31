District Court Of Tennessee Officially Declares Mistrial In Jeff Jarrett vs. Anthem Entertainment Lawsuit

We reported earlier today how Anthem Entertainment (parent company of IMPACT Wrestling) had filed for a mistrial in their lawsuit against WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett at this morning’s hearing in Tennessee. Jarrett was suing the company for using footage of one of his Global Force Wrestling event’s without his consent following his departure from the company in 2017.

Now PW Insider reports that Tennessee Chief Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw officially declared a mistrial, and the two-sides will be forced to either begin a new trial in September with a new jury, or once again negotiate a potential settlement.

We’ll keep you updated.