Dolph Ziggler Thanks The Rock For Lending His Support Ahead Of Horror Show At Extreme Rules

WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter to thank The Rock, who endorsed Ziggler as a future WWE champion on the WWE Instagram page. Ziggler writes, “ANOTHER legend signs off on DZ for WWE champ & its the greatest of all time, @TheRock. Appreciate it brother, I truly do. But only 1 man can right this wrong Sunday, ME. See you at #ExtremeRules drew? haha & I thought MY name didn’t make any sense.”

After some push back from fans Ziggler writes, “can you please untag me from your never-ending convo about me & how you know more than the rock about who’s good and who sucks at wrestling?”

Ziggler challenges for the WWE championship at tomorrow’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules, where he’ll be facing Drew McIntyre.

ANOTHER legend signs off on DZ for WWE champ & its the greatest of all time, @TheRock. Appreciate it brother, I truly do. But only 1 man can right this wrong Sunday, ME. See you at #ExtremeRules drew?

haha & I thought MY name didn’t make any sense — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 18, 2020