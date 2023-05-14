Don Callis is set to explain his actions on AEW Dynamite.

Wednesday’s Dynamite in Detroit saw Jon Moxley defeat IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega in a non-title Steel Cage match. Following a violent and bloody bout, Moxley got the pin after Callis turned on Omega and hit him with a screwdriver. Callis went for another screwdriver shot but chose to yell in Omega’s face and kiss him on the forehead instead as fans booed. You can click here for clips, along with news and video of Omega and Callis in post-show footage.

In an update, it was announced during AEW Rampage that Callis will be on Wednesday’s Dynamite to reveal why he betrayed the AEW Executive Vice President. Omega has not been confirmed for the show as of this writing.

.

Below is the current card for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Moody Center in Austin, TX, along with the aforemenoned vide:

* Don Callis will explain why he turned on Kenny Omega

* A follow-up to next Wednesday’s “important announcement” on TNT, as promised by AEW President Tony Khan

* Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

* The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida

* Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Adam Cole and The Jericho Appreciation Society will be banned from the arena

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.