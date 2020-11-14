WWE superstar Drew McIntyre explained in a social exclusive why he appeared on last night’s episode of SmackDown despite being a Raw talent. The Scottish Psychopath was looking to send a message to Universal champion Roman Reigns, and how he hopes to face the Tribal Chief at Survivor Series after his world title rematch against Randy Orton on this Monday’s Raw.

Lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio also spoke with WWE after his big victory over Seth Rollins on last night’s SmackDown. Mysterio earned the win with some help from Rollins’ former disciple, Murphy. He would also discuss how special it was to beat Rollins on the anniversary of Eddie Guerrero’s death.