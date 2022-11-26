AEW star and pro-wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where the Natural discussed a number of marquee topics, including his thoughts on his classic 2showdown with his brother, Cody Rhodes, at the promotion’s inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in 2019. Check out what he had to say about the match in the highlights below.

Says he knew he and Cody had to deliver at Double or Nothing 2019:

Then I leave [WWE] and come here and this opportunity opens to have this WrestleMania moment on Double or Nothing, our first pay-per-view. ‘Let’s give it all we got.’ It was a two promo build. I think the story was already there. It was built up over the years because I had expressed that I wanted this match, and now it was, ‘Hey, we need to deliver it.’

How much the crowd loved the match:

We could’ve missed a thousand things in that match, and it wouldn’t have mattered.

Says he will never face Cody again:

I could never do anything like that ever again. Everybody’s saying, ‘Man, you guys need to have a second match,’ and it’s like, ‘No, I’m not touching that.’ I can’t because it won’t live up to the expectations.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)