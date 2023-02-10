Dustin Rhodes has been announced for tonight’s taped AEW Rampage episode.

AEW noted that fans will hear from Rhodes on Rampage, but it looks like he did not appear before the live crowd on Wednesday night when the episode was taped.

Rhodes is currently in a feud with Swerve Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates. Last week’s Rampage saw Strickland defeat Brian Pillman Jr in singles action, and after the match Rhodes ran down to save Pillman from an attack.

Rhodes has not wrestled since working the eight-man tag team bout on the December 16, 2022 edition of Rampage, taped on December 14. His last singles match was a loss to ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli on the August 26 edition of Rampage.

Rhodes stated late last year that 2023 would be his final year of in-ring action.

Tonight’s Rampage was taped on Wednesday night from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping. Below is the updated announced line-up for Rampage:

* We will hear from Dustin Rhodes

* We will hear from ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe

* Jungle Boy will be in action

* Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

* Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Lee Moriarty

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

