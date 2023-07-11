EC3 is going for the Ten Pounds of Gold.

Tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr saw EC3 successfully defend his NWA National Championship against ‘Thrillbilly’ Silas Mason, marking his fourth successful defense of the title since he won it back in April. However, EC3 cannot call himself champion any longer as he officially relinquished the championship shortly after the match was over and announcing that he will be challenging Tyrus for the NWA World Championship at the NWA 75 pay-per-view on August 26th & 27th in St. Louis.

Tyrus' reign may finally come to an end. EC3 has relinquished the National Championship to officially challenge Tyrus for the NWA Championship at #NWA75 in August.#NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/iJJja9Rkpr — (@WrestlingCovers) July 11, 2023

You can watch today’s full episode of NWA Powerrr here.