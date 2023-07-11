Scott D’Amore teases some big news for IMPACT Wrestling fans in Europe.

The company president appeared on today’s Press Pass to promote Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, where D’Amore will be teaming with a mystery man to battle Bully Ray and Deaner in a tag team match. At one point, D’Amore would be asked about whether IMPACT would ever bring a Slammiversary overseas, a questioned that prompted him to reveal some of his own history with the U.K.

I think the UK is on fire. I spent part of the mid-90s in Europe. My first overseas tour was in Hamburg. I spent time in England, Ireland, Wales, and the scene was very depressed at the time, with the exception of the WWE tours that would come through here and there. There just wasn’t a lot. We’ve seen such a growth in the market over there, and I think that you saw a bit of a dip in some of the stuff when NXT UK opened because I think they took a lot of the talent, and they really depleted the scene. But I think what you saw, which happens so much in wrestling, is others had an opportunity to step up and show out, and they’ve done that.

D’Amore would continue by discussing how great U.K. wrestling fans are, adding that they should be on the lookout for some exciting news from IMPACT in the near future.

Whether it’s Slammiversary or whatever the events are, I think UK fans are great at showing their support. I think European fans, I’ve competed in Switzerland, Germany, it’s a great scene over there, and I think wrestling fans have really become quite educated to what we do. One of the things that I always noted was their passion. They’re always so loud and so vibrant. It’s like watching a soccer game with the level of energy that you get over there, and I think you’ll hear some exciting stuff coming real, real soon when it comes from IMPACT Wrestling when it comes to the Euro market.

It was revealed on Press Pass that Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view will be headlined by Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity for the Knockouts Championship. You can read about that here.

