– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Alicia Taylor does the introduction. Priest is carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase.

Fans chant “Mami!” as the music stops. A “welcome home!” chant starts up. Balor says daddy’s home and fans pop. This is the house Balor built and he’s back to lay down some house rules with The Judgment Day. He introduces Priest and Ripley to boos, but the loud boos start up for Dominik. Priest orders all to rise for The Judgment Day. Priest addresses Trick Williams and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, who thought they were calling out a divided group, but this is who runs WWE, who runs NXT, this is The Murderer’s Row of WWE. Dominik tries to speak but the boos are too much.

The music interrupts and out comes Trick and Carmelo. Ripley yells at them for interrupting Dominik. They joke on Dominik and hit the ring. Hayes thanks them for coming but says this is about Balor. He says Balor is on the NXT Mount Rushmore but NXT is full of Trick & Melo influence now. Hayes says Balor did get the best of him on RAW, but this is NXT and Trick & Melo run things. Ripley laughs at him and says that’s pure ego. Priest also dismisses this.

Trick and Priest have words now as fans pop. Hayes goes to suggest a match but Balor warns him – if you come at The Prince, you better not miss. Hayes says let’s do this then. Hayes drops the mic as the music hits and they face off.

– Vic says it looks we might have a big main event. He hypes tonight’s show.

– We see McKenzie Mitchell conducting a split-screen interview earlier today with Tony D’Angelo, who is still in jail. She asks about tonight’s match with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Joe Coffey. If Stacks wins, Tony D will be released from jail with all charges dropped and The Family will receive a shot at NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus, but if Stacks loses, Tony will have to stay in jail until his trial is over. Tony says he is at Stacks’ mercy, but he’s not worried. She asks how confident Tony is in Stacks winning his freedom tonight. Tony says Stacks has changed and isn’t visiting as much. Tony goes on and expresses some doubt in Stacks.

Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak

We go back to the ring and out comes Chase University – Andre Chase and Duke Hudson with Thea Hail. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette with Gigi Dolin cutting a promo on Kiana James. We see James saying the gloves come off as she found her office ransacked last week. Dolin tells her to please take the gloves off. Dolin goes on and says what sets them apart is she embraces who she is while James lives a lie. James is backstage in the locker room now. We see her trying to delete something, perhaps from social media, then she says that’s not her, and storms out as others look on. Vic says something about James’ past catching up with her. We go back to the ring and out comes Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak with an attack.

The brawl goes to the ring, then they settle down and we get the bell with Chase and Dempsey going at it. Chase takes control and in comes Duke for the double team.

Bronco Nima and Lucien Price are out to watch the match as Gulak tags in and works Duke over. Duke manages to hit a huge hurricanrana for a pop and a “MVP!” chant. Duke goes on and drops Gulak with a DDT for 2. Duke goes up top but Gulak cuts him off and works on the arm.

Duke turns it back around and hits a super Michinoku Driver from the middle rope but Gulak hangs on. Chase tags in but Gulak takes him to the corner. Dempsey tags in for the quick double team and a 2 count on Chase. Dempsey grounds Chase now. Duke tags back in but Dempsey stays on him and goes for the throat.

Duke unloads and both teams are in the ring now. Chase U clears the ring and stands tall, declaring this to be a teachable moment. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dempsey has Duke grounded, focusing on the arm he hurt earlier with the big slam from the middle rope. Dempsey goes on but Duke kicks out at 2. Duke slams Dempsey and in comes Gulak to block the tag. Duke levels Gulak again, and in comes Chase.

Chase unloads on Dempsey, who is legal again, and hits a big dropkick. More back and forth now. They trade punches in the middle of the ring. Chase with the leg sweep, then the C-H-A-S-E-U stomps. Chase with a top rope crossbody but Gulak breaks the pin up. Gulak with a German suplex to Chase, then Dempsey hits one but he kicks out.

Hail is fired up as she rallies. Hail ends up applying a Kimura Lock to Gulak at ringside but the referee can’t see the hold. Duke and Chase unload on Dempsey and Duke hits the big Flatliner for the pin to win.

Winners: Andre Chase and Duke Hudson

– After the match, Chase U celebrates as the music hits.

– Bron Breakker is backstage with words for Ilja Dragunov. Bron says Ilja has been champion and will probably be champion again, but not as Bron’s expense. Bron goes on and says there won’t be enough referees or officials to hold Bron back from breaking Ilja on his way to The Great American Bash.

Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade

We go back to the ring and out comes Cora Jade. Back to commercial.

