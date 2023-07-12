IMPACT superstar Deonna Purrazzo recently joined Busted Open Radio to hype up this Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, where the Virtuousa will be defending her Knockouts Championship against Trinity in the show’s main event spot.

During the interview, Purrazzo would be asked about potentially losing the title and whether she thinks Trinity would be able to carry the torch for IMPACT. This was her response:

I don’t think as a champion you ever go in wanting to lose, but yes, I think that the division is bigger than just myself. We have a lot of women who work really hard, and [they] also want to carry this division to new heights. If Trinity being the champion, if she can get the best of me and defeat me, does that for our company, then I can’t complain about that.

Purrazzo later reiterates that getting more eyes on the product is always a good thing and if Trinity is the one to do that then she won’t necessarily be mad if she loses the Knockouts Championship.

I think I’ve gotten to a point at IMPACT where, whether I’m champion or not — I am a three-time champion. So I’ve lost it twice at this point. Whether I’m champion or not, I tend to just keep my role as one of the faces of our company. I’m really grateful for that, and if having a champion who has done a lot more than me is bigger, has a bigger platform than me, brings more eyes to our product, and has more people watching every week, has more people talking about it than me being champion doesn’t matter. You know, we want growth. We want to continue to evolve. If Trinity does that, not just Trinity, if anyone did that, I can’t be upset at the end of the day. That’s best for business.

