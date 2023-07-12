Kamille will be defending the NWA Women’s Championship against Natalia Markova at NWA 75 next month.

The match was made official on this evening’s edition of Powerrr, which saw Markova lead Pretty Empowered to a victory over Ruthie Jay, M95, and the champ in tag team action. Joe Galli revealed on commentary that Markova would be challenging Kamille at NWA 75.

Kamille defeated Markova back at the NWA Crockett Cup 2022 to retain the title. Her current reign stands at 766 days.

Also on Powerrr it was revealed that EC3 will be challenging Tyrus for the NWA World Title at NWA 75. That show takes place on August 26th and August 27th in St. Louis.