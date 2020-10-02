– Today would have been the 54th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna. The former WWE Champion passed away on October 23, 2000. To mark the birthday, WWE posted this Playlist episode looking at Yoko’s most gigantic victories:

– Pro wrestling veteran Mikey Whipwreck took to Twitter this week and credited WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and his DDPY program for helping him lose weight, something he’s struggled with for years.

“As many of you know I’ve struggled with my weight for many years. Especially after I stopped wrestling full time. I hit 266.3 lbs on April 30th. Five months later I’m down 37.7 lbs to 228.6. Things have slowed down the past month with my back issues but HUGE kudos to @RealDDP & @ddpyoga. The program works! Ive also found not eating Chicken parm @ 2 AM helps as well. [wink face emoji] Slow & steady wins the race. Don’t rely on fad diets and gimmicks (like I did) & don’t be discouraged by small losses. The number WILL go down! If I can do it so can you! #37Down29ToGo,” the ECW Original wrote.

You can see Whipwreck’s full tweets below:

@ddpyoga. The program works! Ive also found not eating Chicken parm @ 2 AM helps as well.😉Slow & steady wins the race. Don’t rely on fad diets and gimmicks (like I did) & don’t be discouraged by small losses. The number WILL go down! If I can do it so can you! #37Down29ToGo — Mikey Whipwreck (@mikeywhipwreck_) September 30, 2020

