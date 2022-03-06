AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Web Is Jericho to hype up this evening’s Revolution pay-per-view, where the Mad King battles Chris Jericho in a high-stakes grudge match. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Refers to promos as his therapy:

“It’s not my promo, it’s my therapy. I take everything that’s bothering me throughout the week or year or month or whatever it is, and I’ll just let it all out. That’s my thing. What went through my head with Cody was, ‘I’m gonna introduce myself to the people.’”

Says he doesn’t have a gimmick, what fans see is him:

“I had no idea, to be honest with you. I’m just me. They can say whatever — your character, or since everybody wants to do insider terms, your gimmick — it’s not a gimmick. This is me. That’s it… Eddie Kingston is me at 17 years old with no consequences just turned up to 11 or 1,000 or whatever you want to call it.”