GCW regular and indie sensation Effy recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably what he sees for the future of his career.

Effy began by talking about his signature blonde hair look and how he had to go back to being a brunette because bleaching his hair was making it fall out.

I’m sick I got as over as I did being blonde because it’s actually really expensive to stay blonde. If you pay attention, the night before I had the Jeff Jarrett match, I fought Sonny Kiss at Enjoy Wrestling. I looked around the ring at the end. They have a black canvas, and I said, ‘Most of my hair is in this ring.’ It had just been so burnt and so thinned out by the bleach that I was like, ‘This isn’t lasting much longer.’ I kept it for a while, I had a little Jedi Padawan braid, which I’ve wanted since I saw Star Wars Episode I. But after that, I was like, ‘We have to return to brunette or all my hair is never gonna grow back, not even a little bit.’

He later discusses his desire to wrestle until he’s 70, but only if he gets to be like the Honky Tonk Man or Hulk Hogan and only pose during that run.

I’m looking at Honky Tonk Man right now and I’m going, ‘Listen, if he can tell the kids to shake, rattle and roll, and he doesn’t even have to bump? I think I can Effy until I’m 70.’ We’re trying to make it concrete so that we can start working towards the Hogan phase where all I do is pose and I don’t even have to hit the ropes any more. But I think we’re still a long ways out from that.

This past WrestleMania season Effy hosted his annual Effy’s Big Gay Brunch event. You can find results to that show here.