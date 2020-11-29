WWE has released a new video announcing that superstar Ember Moon will be competing at the upcoming NXT Takeover WarGames pay per view.

The former NXT women’s champion joins Shotzi Blackheart to face Raquel Gonzalez, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Toni Storm in the signature WarGames matchup. WWE has yet to announce the remaining two partners for Blackheart and Moon, but speculation is that it will be Rhea Ripley and current women’s champion Io Shirai.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WARGAMES

-Leon Ruff versus Johnny Gargano versus Damian Priest for the NXT NA Champion

-Dexter Lumis versus Cameron Grimes in a strap match

-Women’s WarGames Matchup (Team Shotzi vs. Team LeRae)

-Men’s WarGames Matchup (Undisputed Era vs. The Kings of NXT)

Men’s WarGames

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch).

WarGames Advantage: The Kings

Women’s WarGames

Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez. vs. Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, TBA, and, TBA

WarGames Advantage: TBD

NXT North American Championship

Leon Ruff (c) vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest

Strap Match

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes