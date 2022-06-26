Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on the Vince McMahon scandal during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

McMahon is temporarily stepping down as CEO and Chairman of the company but will continue his role in creative while Stephanie McMahon is filling in as the interim CEO. This comes at a time when the company’s Board of Directors is investigating a hush-money settlement that Vince was part of with a former employee and other misconduct.

“I was dumbfounded. Shocked. I can’t imagine anybody felt any differently. Even though it appears to be very temporaneous and not a permanent situation, at least that’s not the way it’s presented or the way I read it, but nonetheless, it’s a big damn deal and it did shock me,” Bischoff said. “I feel bad for a lot of people. I still have a lot of friends in WWE that I do care about a lot. Regardless of how this ends up, it’s going to adversely affect a lot of people. How do you feel anything other than bad for people that you know and have affection for that are having to go through this? I feel bad for Bruce (Prichard). I sent Bruce a text Friday night during the show going, ‘Brother, one hell of a ride.’ To be sitting in that seat, to be there in the eye of that fu**ing hurricane, man I feel for a lot of people.”

