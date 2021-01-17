Eric Bischoff was interviewed exclusively by SK Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE SmackDown Executive Director talked about the WWE Raw Legends Night special on January 4th, which turned out to pull one of the best ratings the show has done in months.

“You know, this has been a discussion that I’ve been hearing or have taken part in for the last 30 years. When I first got into professional wrestling, a lot of the younger talent and some of the wrestling fans would always complain about the older established talent given too much TV time and too much recognition and that it was time for them to retire. To let new, young talent rise to the top, and every time that was ever attempted, it generally failed because wrestling fans love the legends. People grow up watching wrestling, and they stick with the product.”