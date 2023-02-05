Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff recalled taking over WCW in the 90’s where he had the final say on signing talent and the day-to-day operations. WCW had been losing money for years so he decided to shut down the live event business. By 1995, he turned the company around and made it profitable.

“My argument, although unoriginal as it was, was if you build it, they will come,” said Bischoff on the “Strictly Business” podcast. “Let’s quit trying to convince people to come when they’re not interested in our television show. Let’s put all of our resources into television, shut down the live events, focus on a television product until such time the television product becomes so successful that people are going to want to go see a version of it live.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc