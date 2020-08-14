Eric Bischoff Talks His Onscreen Character For WWE and TNA, Say He Enjoyed Being On TV Again For AEW

Eric Bischoff was recently interviewed by WrestleZone to talk about his surprise one-off appearance for AEW, and how much he missed being on television. Highlights can be found below.
His onscreen personal for WWE and TNA:
It was really fun. When I was in WWE, I wasn’t an on-air performer. I hadn’t really done anything in front of the camera in probably more than five years, six years. A lot of the work that I had been doing for that in TNA, some of it I really enjoyed and some of it was a necessary evil. The character wasn’t really that interesting of a character, it was the same old, same old character that people had seen in WWE and WCW to a large degree. The extension of that character into TNA worked well for a couple of situations and a period of time, but you just can’t play the same character over and over and over again and expect the audience to stay interested in it unless you round out that character and it changes and evolves, and it didn’t. I think I was getting a little tired of doing television while I was doing TNA because it just wasn’t challenging or fun or new.
His one-off for AEW:
To stop doing television for a few years, a few things happened—I realized how much I missed it. I enjoy doing it. It’s just like certain physical things I enjoy and if I don’t do them enough I start missing them. I love running, if I don’t run often enough I miss it and the way it makes me feel, and that’s kinda true with doing television. There’s a vibe I get playing somebody other than myself—to a large degree or a small degree, depending on the scene—but it was just fun and it felt natural. I was excited to do it again and I miss it,
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- The Big Show On Who He Thinks Are The Toughest Guys In Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman