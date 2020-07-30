Face-To-Face Debate, Matt Cardona Debut, World Title Match and More Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced several matchups and a debate segment between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. It will also feature former WWE star Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) making his in-ring debut.

-Chris Jericho challenges Orange Cassidy to a debate with a special guest moderator

-Cody Rhodes/Matt Cardona versus Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)

-MJF provides yet another update on the pro-wrestling industry

-The Elite/FTR versus Dark Order (Led by Brodie Lee)

-Jon Moxley versus Darby Allin for the AEW world championship

