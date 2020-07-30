Face-To-Face Debate, Matt Cardona Debut, World Title Match and More Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced several matchups and a debate segment between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. It will also feature former WWE star Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) making his in-ring debut.
-Chris Jericho challenges Orange Cassidy to a debate with a special guest moderator
-Cody Rhodes/Matt Cardona versus Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)
-MJF provides yet another update on the pro-wrestling industry
-The Elite/FTR versus Dark Order (Led by Brodie Lee)
-Jon Moxley versus Darby Allin for the AEW world championship
Check out our recap of tonight’s Dynamite here.
- Cody Rhodes Gives Update On The Completed TNT Title
- More on Kairi Sane’s WWE Departure and How the Company Reacted
- WWE Stars and Kairi Sane Comment on Her WWE Departure, AJ Styles Reacts
- Eric Young On Vince McMahon: “You Failed As A Leader. You Failed Your Company. You Failed Your Shareholders”
- Former WWE Star Makes In-Ring Debut With IMPACT Next Week
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Sarah Logan and Erik Reveal Baby Gender and Name
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing