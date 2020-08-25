Fan Gets Chris Benoit Photo to Display on the WWE ThunderDome During Tonight’s RAW

WWE continues to experience a few fan-related issues with The ThunderDome viewing experience at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
As seen in the screenshots below from tonight’s RAW, Chris Benoit and Super Mario were among the photos that fans got onto the USA Network broadcast.
We noted earlier at this link how a fan was banned after getting a “Fire The Velveteen Dream” sign to display during Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.
Stay tuned for more on WWE ThunderDome.
Someone has put a picture of Chris Benoit on their screen #WWERaw #ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/mYVRiA9qgK
— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) August 25, 2020
Mario is in the crowd! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Sed5YxRotP
— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 25, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- WWE Transfers Worldwide Ownership Of Chris Jericho Trademarks To Chris Jericho
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- WWE to Air Special ThunderDome Match Tomorrow
- Several Bret Hart Specials Removed from the WWE Network
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive