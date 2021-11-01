During a virtual signing at the Asylum Wrestling Store, Fandango spoke what type of character he wished he could have played and how Vince McMahon only viewed him in one manner. Here’s what he had to say:

Kind of like a cool Roman Reigns type of character, or you know, anything where you don’t have to dance. Yeah. Every time Vince was like, ‘I got a new idea for your character.’ I’m like, ‘Ah, cool. We can stop dancing.’ He’s like, ‘It’s a different version of dancing.; I’m like, ‘man…’”

Credit: Asylum Wrestling Store. H/T 411Mania.