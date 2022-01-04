New Japan Pro Wrestling’g biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom 16, is finally upon us. For the first time in history the event will take place over the course of three nights, with the final night pitting NJPW talent against NOAH talent.

The final card for night two (January 5th) is below. See the title changes that occurred on night one here.

-Kazuchika Okada versus Will Ospreay for the IWGP World Heavyweight championship

-Hiroshi Tanahashi versus KENTA for the IWGP United States championship

-Tetsuya Naito versus Jeff Cobb

-SANADA versus Great-O-Khan

-Hirooki Goto/YOSHI-HASHI/YOH versus EVIL/Yujiro Takahashi/SHO for the IWGP NEVER Six-Man championship

-Minoru Suzuki versus Toru Yano versus Chase Owens versus CIMA for the KOPW 2022 championship

-Mayu Iwatani/Starlight Kid versus Tam Nakano/Saya Kamitani STARDOM MATCH

-Taiji Ishmori/El Phantasmo versus Tiger Kid/Robbie Eagles versus Rocky Romero/Ryusuke Taguchi for the IWGP Junior Tag Team championship