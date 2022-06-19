NJPW is in Los Angeles, CA at The Vermont Hollywood on Sunday night for an event titled NJPW Ignition that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Here is the final card:

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yuya Uemura vs. BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo & Jay White)

David Finlay, Mascara Dorada & Ren Narita vs. Adrian Quest, Lucas Riley & Negro Casas

Taylor Rust vs. JONAH

JR Kratos vs. Jordan Cruz

BATEMAN vs. Fred Yehi

NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. Dark Order (Alan Angels & Evil Uno)

NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: Christopher Daniels & Karl Fredericks vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto)

NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament First Round Match: Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) vs. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso)