It was announced during last night’s Iowa vs. Penn State college football game that next week’s “Supersized” edition of WWE SmackDown will be running their added half hour commercial free as it overlaps against AEW Rampage for the first time ever.

While it is not confirmed many assume that SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch will be taking on Sasha Banks in that time-slot to assure that WWE doesn’t fall to AEW, especially since SmackDown will be broadcast on FS1 rather than FOX due to the MLB playoffs.

This adds yet another interesting layer into this story, as AEW President Tony Khan has been hyping up Rampage all week, and even tweeted that he looks forward to defeating WWE in that 30-minute interval.