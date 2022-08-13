WWE superstar Finn Balor recently joined WWE El Brunch to discuss his decision to attack Edge and take over the Judgement Day faction, with the Prince also touching on whether he will add more members to the group down the line. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether he is interested in adding more members to the Judgement Day faction:

“Not in every case is it more important to have more soldiers. I prefer quality over quantity. We definitely have our eyes open for more quality and when that quality presents itself, we’ll definitely welcome more members to The Judgment Day.”

Why he decided to attack Edge:

“I wouldn’t say we were friends, we were more colleagues. I have a lot of colleagues, very few friends. This idea of senior wrestlers wanting to control the more junior wrestlers, or how they see as junior wrestlers, is too old school and not very forward thinking, and not something I appreciated. I don’t like to look down on people or be looked down on. I feel that’s what Edge was doing to Priest, Rhea, and myself and we needed to put a stop to that.”

