Big news ahead of this evening’s edition of WWE Raw.

Adam Pearce has announced on WWE’s social media accounts that the first-hour of Raw will be commercial free. The show takes place from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, will feature the first appearance of CM Punk following his surprise return at Saturday’s Survivor Series, as well as the first appearance of Randy Orton following his return from injury.

A full preview of the show can be found here.