WWE alumni Jack Gallagher is preparing for another MMA fight.

The former 205 Live competitor will be competing for the French promotion Hexagone MMA on the undercard of their Hexagone 8 event on June 3rd from Arènes de Béziers, France. Gallagher, who is fighting under his real name Jack Claffley, will be taking on Yassin Chtatou.

Gallagher lost his MMA debut last year, but his opponent Chtatou only has three professional bouts under his belt with a record of 1-2-1. He was released from WWE back in 2020 after allegations came up against him during the #SpeakingOut movement.