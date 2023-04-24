The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Promo with Cody Rhodes

* The LWO vs. The Bloodline

* Trish Stratus video

* Backstage segment with Trish Stratus, Piper Niven and Candice LeRae

* Segment with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL

* Promo with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Chad Gable vs. Mustafa Ali

* Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor

* Seth Rollins promo

* Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

