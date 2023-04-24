AEW’s CM Punk was backstage at WWE RAW today.

Multiple sources are reporting that Punk was briefly backstage at the Allstate Arena in his hometown of Chicago ahead of tonight’s RAW.

It was noted by PWInsider that Punk briefly saw WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, which would’ve been their first in-person meeting since Punk walked out of the company in 2014.

There’s no word yet on who exactly Punk was there to visit, but word is that he also met with several other WWE talents, including The Miz, but was eventually asked to leave the arena. Fightful adds that Punk was asked to leave by WWE Head of Security Jim Kelly, but that was not confirmed, while Bryan Alvarez also said Punk was asked to leave by security.

Punk reportedly left without incident. One WWE source believed Punk may have been asked to leave since he was under contract to another company. The same source said this was a call made by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who is not backstage this week. Vince reportedly made the call that Punk leave the venue, and when he was asked, Punk immediately said his goodbyes and left.

It was speculated by numerous WWE talents that Punk’s visit was just a publicity stunt to push his upcoming AEW return, which you can read about at this link. As you can imagine, talents and others were surprised to see Punk there.

