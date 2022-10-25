On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the return of the OC (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows), and how happy he is to see the former multi-time tag champions back in WWE following their ugly exit from the previous regime. Highlights are below.

Says Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were screwed over by the previous WWE regime:

“These guys [Gallows and Anderson] got screwed bad by the previous regime at WWE, and were asked, ‘Sit tight, we’re gonna take care of you guys. We’re gonna give you that sweet contract.’ And then they were just released and felt very lied to. That’s not inside stuff. I think Karl or Luke, one of them actually spoke about it.”

Says he is happy to see them back in WWE:

“When the Good Brothers got done [dirty] like that, it was a corporate jerk-off move. I hate it when that happens, and I’m glad to see them back. I hope they got their money.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)