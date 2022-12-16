AEW has announced on Twitter that current reigning IWGP and AAA tag team champions FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) will address the AEW faithful ahead of their massive showdown with the Gunn Club on next week’s Holiday Bash.
TOMORROW NIGHT on Friday night #AEWRampage we'll hear from the #IWGP & @luchalibreaaa World Tag Team Champions, #FTR (@DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR) @ 10pmET/9pmCT on @tntdrama, ahead of their match on the Wed, December 21 #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash vs. @theaustingunn + @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/BSIuGTGk0B
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022
Spoilers for this week’s Rampage can be found here. Updated card for the show is below:
-Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara
-Skye Blue vs. Britt Baker
-Wardlow in action
-We’ll hear from FTR
-Dustin Rhodes & The Best Friends vs. Butcher & The Blade, Trent Seven & Kip Sabian