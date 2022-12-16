AEW has announced on Twitter that current reigning IWGP and AAA tag team champions FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) will address the AEW faithful ahead of their massive showdown with the Gunn Club on next week’s Holiday Bash.

Spoilers for this week’s Rampage can be found here. Updated card for the show is below:

-Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

-Skye Blue vs. Britt Baker

-Wardlow in action

-We’ll hear from FTR

-Dustin Rhodes & The Best Friends vs. Butcher & The Blade, Trent Seven & Kip Sabian