Below is the final full-lineup for Ring of Honor’s special Halloween themed episode, which is set to air this weekend and features the ROH six-man tag team championship on the line.

-Shane Taylor Promotions versus Danhausen/PCO/Sledge for the ROH six-man championships

-Rok-C/Quinn McKay versus Miranda Alize/Max The Impaler

-Wildcard Trick or Treat Halloween Tag Team Four-Corner Survival

Airing in the regular ROH TV spot will be an encore presentation of the Franchise Jay Lethal, which looks at some of the former world champions best encounters in company history, including his showdowns with AJ Styles.