Jon Moxley defeated EFFY at GCW Homecoming – night 1 earlier this month. Following the bout, he demanded real competition and outwalked Nick Gage.

Gage talked about not being sure how long his career would last. He noted he wanted to be the person to take the title from Moxley. They agreed to a title vs. career match, but didn’t name a date or location.

However, GCW has confirmed it will take place at one of the Fight Club events this October. Details are in the tweet below.