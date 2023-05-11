Three big matches have been added to next week’s AEW Dynamite card.

Next week’s Dynamite will be headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Adam Cole and The Jericho Appreciation Society will be banned from the arena.

This week’s show saw Renee Paquette interview Jericho backstage for an update on his condition following last week’s beating by Cole. Jericho accused Cole of creating unsafe working conditions, and revealed that he has a court order banning Cole from the arena as long as Jericho is there. Strong then interrupted and insulted Jericho, and challenged him to the Falls Count Anywhere Match for next week. Jericho accepted the challenge and warned Strong to be careful because he has an army behind him. Strong then produced a document that said The Jericho Appreciation Society will also be banned next week along with Cole.

Jay White vs. Ricky Starks will also announced for next Wednesday.

Last week’s Dynamite saw Starks defeat Juice Robinson in singles action, but Starks was then attacked by White and Robinson. White went for a Bladerunner but Starks escaped and tried for the Roshambo. Robinson saved White and then Bullet Club Gold left while Starks looked on. This week’s Dynamite featured a video package of highlights from last week, with Starks and White trading shots over what happened. Starks said he’s sick of The Bullet Club and White was so close to a Roshambo. White said Bullet Club doesn’t deal in almost, and now Starks wants his moment with Switchblade at the perfect time and place. Starks said he will show White what a real legend in the making looks like.

The Outcasts’ long-running feud with AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker will continue next week as Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho go up against Hayter, Baker and Hikaru Shida.

This week’s show featured a video package looking back at how Shida came out to hug The Outcasts last week while they were attacking Willow Nightingale following Saraya’s win over Willow. This was a ruse as Hayter and Baker came out to attack The Outcasts from behind, allowing Shida to spray-paint “AEW” on The Outcasts. The video included The Outcasts mocking Shida for being back in Japan, but Baker revealed a t-shirt with a photo of last week’s ruse, saying Shida is there in spirit. Storm taunted Hayter for her hurt shoulder. Baker and Hayter promised Shida will be back next week, but for now they officially accept the Trios challenge on her behalf. Hayter said her health may be in question, but she’s healthy enough to kick The Outcasts’ asses next week. Soho ended the promo by promising to show their opponents what offensive means next week.

Below is the current card for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, along with related clips from this week’s show:

* A follow-up to next Wednesday’s “important announcement” on TNT, as promised by AEW President Tony Khan

* Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

* The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida

* Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Adam Cole and The Jericho Appreciation Society will be banned from the arena

"It's going to be you and me, @JayWhiteNZ and I'm going to show you what a real legend looks like in the making." @starkmanjones #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/iy0OBzjV77 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

