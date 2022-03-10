Adam Page is still your AEW world champion.

The Hangman defeated Dante Martin in the opener of this evening’s Dynamite on TBS, marking his fifth successful title defense since winning the belt from Kenny Omega back at Full Gear 2021. Martin put up a great effort, but eventually fell short to Page’s devastating Buckshot Lariat. Afterwards Page showed Martin a great deal of respect. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

What agility by challenger @lucha_angel1 with a beautiful moonsault to the floor! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/etgicHU88S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022

Full results to Dynamite can be found here.