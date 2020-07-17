Henry Cejudo Discusses A Possible Return To AEW: “We’ve Been In Contact”

Former UFC superstar Henry Cejudo spoke with TMZ to discuss the possibility of returning to AEW after his cameo appearance at the Double or Nothing pay per view in May. Here’s what he had to say.
Probably the wrestling, probably the Boxing. But I meant it when I said I’m retired. There’s a boatload of money that could bring me back, but I think more importantly than money for me is legacy. Yeah we’ve been in contact with AEW. There’s a potential big pay-per-view event that they may want to hold but, there’s a lot. Even amateur wrestling man. I mean there’s so many options that I don’t really know which one to pick because they all seem a little appetizing to me, you know?
Check out his full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)
- Possible Spoiler For Tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown Show
- Colt Cabana Says He Took A 50% Pay Decrease When Signing With WWE, Talks Origin Of His WWE Moniker
- Bayley Talks Her Character Transformation, Says WWE Trusted Her To Make It Happen
- Apollo Crews Talks Paul Heyman Relationship, Says Main Roster Call-Up Happened Too Soon
- AEW Bounces Back With A Win Over NXT In Overnight Ratings
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- New Report On Kenny Omega’s Future Direction In AEW, Plans To Push Him As A Singles Star?
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?