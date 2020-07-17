Henry Cejudo Discusses A Possible Return To AEW: “We’ve Been In Contact”

Former UFC superstar Henry Cejudo spoke with TMZ to discuss the possibility of returning to AEW after his cameo appearance at the Double or Nothing pay per view in May. Here’s what he had to say.

Probably the wrestling, probably the Boxing. But I meant it when I said I’m retired. There’s a boatload of money that could bring me back, but I think more importantly than money for me is legacy. Yeah we’ve been in contact with AEW. There’s a potential big pay-per-view event that they may want to hold but, there’s a lot. Even amateur wrestling man. I mean there’s so many options that I don’t really know which one to pick because they all seem a little appetizing to me, you know?

Check out his full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)